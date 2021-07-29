Home Latest News Thailand News Thailand’s COVID-19 symptom colour codes
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest Stories
Thailand’s border and transit trade in June surged 42%
Thailand’s Commerce Ministry reported that Thailand’s border and transit trade in June surged 41.68% from same period last year, to a value of 146.094...
Thailand’s COVID-19 symptom colour codes
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || ).push({});
Chonburi new case record high at 982, Bangkok 3,963, Phuket 27 and Chiang Mai...
Each province's daily domestic COVID-19 cases update in Thailand on Thursday. Total: 17,652 (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || ).push({}); ...
415,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine allotted to Thailand, says British Ambassador
According to the British Embassy in Thailand on Wednesday, the United Kingdom will donate 415,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Thailand, which...
Thailand’s Taekwondo gold medalist made ambassador for sport and tourism
Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports has appointed Panipak Wongpattanakit, Thailand's Taekwondo gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, as an ambassador for sport and...