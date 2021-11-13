Thailand’s border and cross-border exports rise by 38.32%

Border and Cross-border trade continued their expansion in September, with the value of border and cross-border exports rising by 38.32% and border exports to Myanmar increasing by more than 100%.

Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit has reported on Thailand’s border and cross-border trade in September 2021, when the total trade value was 157.182 billion baht. Of this figure, 96.184 billion baht was attributable to Thailand’s exports, which expanded by 38.32%. Exports expanded for almost all markets, with the exception being Vietnam where the government imposed lockdowns on major cities to curtail the spread of COVID-19.







Exports to Thailand’s four immediate neighbors amounted to 53.184 billion baht, growing by 43.93%. Malaysia remains the number one border trade partner, with Thai exports to the country valued at 16.71 billion baht and expanding by 42.59%. The number two, three, and four border trade partners were Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos, respectively.

Cross-border trade with the top three partners was valued at 50.3 billion baht. Exports to China amounted to 15.335 billion baht, expanding by 26.37% due to China’s recovering economy nudging up demand for computers and parts, rubber, and processed wood. Exports to number two cross-border partner Singapore increased by 83.81% but exports to Vietnam – the number three cross-border trade partner – dropped by 30.79%.



Owing to these figures, Thailand’s border and cross-border trade in the first 9 months of 2021 amounted to 778.367 billion baht, almost reaching the whole-year target set by the Ministry of Commerce. Mr. Jurin said the whole-year target for 3% expansion to 789.198 billion baht will certainly be exceeded, as there were three months left in 2021.

The minister attributed the improved exports to close collaboration between the public and private sectors, especially the accelerated reopening of many border points that had been closed because of the COVID-19 situation. He added that 46 border trade points out of a total of 97 in Thailand were now in operation. (NNT)



























