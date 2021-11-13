Thailand maintains RT-PCR tests for visitors; approves import of migrant workers

The government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration still requires RT-PCR tests on visitors instead of replacing them with antigen tests.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Thaweesilp Visanuyothin said the center had not replaced RT-PCR tests with antigen tests for its screening process on visitors yet. The center was studying the possibility. If the study supported the replacement, antigen tests could be conducted in place of RT-PCR tests on visitors from Jan 1, 2022, onwards, he said.







Besides, CCSA also approved the import of migrant workers and eight procedures for the import as the Labour Ministry proposed. The center acknowledged that so many illegal migrants were sneaking in while Thailand had high demand for workers.

The Public Health Ministry told the Labour Ministry that imported workers must pass health screening and those who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 must be quarantined. (TNA)



























