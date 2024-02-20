Thailand’s beaches and islands different weather in West Coast (Samui side) and East Coast (Phuket side)

The Thai Meteorological Department provides Thailand Weather Forecast via www.tmd.go.th/en

If you are planning to visit some beaches and islands while on holiday, it is important to note that different sides of the peninsular have different weather. So, when it is raining on the West Coast (Phuket side) it is nice and sunny on the East Coast (Samui side).

Here is our information to help you plan your holiday. Please note that these are averages for each year. The weather can sometimes be unpredictable.







Thailand Climate and Weather

Thailand is located between vast areas of land and water, so it is impacted by both the summer and the winter monsoons. As a result, Thailand weather consists of six months of rainfalls during the wet season, three months of dry and cooling breezes during the winter, and three months of heat during the summer. The average temperature of Thailand ranges from 18 to 38°C.

The Thai Meteorological Department provides Thailand Weather Forecast via www.tmd.go.th/en (TAT)



































