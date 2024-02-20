Bangkok, Khon Kaen, Yala join UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC)

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced a significant achievement for Bangkok, Khon Kaen, and Yala as they have been welcomed into the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC). The network recognizes cities worldwide that have made notable strides in offering lifelong learning opportunities to their residents.







The addition of these three cities was officially declared on February 14, 2024, during a prestigious virtual event titled “Empowering Learners of All Ages: UNESCO Learning Cities Transform Lives,” where a total of 64 new cities from 35 countries were introduced as members.

According to Minister of Education Pol Gen Permpoon Chidchob, the benefits of being part of the UNESCO GNLC include the chance for Thailand to join a vibrant network that provides guidance and support for the development of learning cities. This membership also opens doors for the country to propose hosting international or regional conferences and makes the country eligible for the biennial UNESCO Learning City Award.







With the recent inclusion, Thailand’s representation in the UNESCO GNLC has expanded to 10 cities, joining the ranks of Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Chacheongsao, Sukhothai, Phayao, and Hat Yai, which were added between 2019 and 2022. (NNT)





































