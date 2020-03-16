Thailand’s Ayutthaya Historical Park temple conservation 40% complete, USD 1.1 mil. funded

AYUTTHAYA (NNT) The Embassy of the United States in Bangkok, together with the Fine Arts Department of the Ministry of Culture and the World Monuments Fund (WMF), have reiterated their support for renovation work to conserve Chaiwatthanaram temple in Ayutthaya Historical Park with a visit, observing that the efforts have progressed by 40 percent.





The US Ambassador to Thailand, Michael DeSombre, the Deputy Permanent Secretary for Culture, Yupha Taweewattanakitborvon, the Governor of Ayutthaya, Panu Yaemsri,and the Deputy Director-General of the Fine Arts Department, Arunsak Kingmanee, took part in a ceremony to launch the latest phase of the restoration work. They acknowledged the US contribution to the conservation effort, which started after the historic floods of 2011 and were made through the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation, worth 1,156,800 US dollars.The temple is entering its third phase of repairs.











