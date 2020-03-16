Thailand prepares for summer storms during March 15-17

BANGKOK (NNT) The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, has coordinated with every province in preparing staff and machines to deal with thunderstorms and wind gusts expected from 15th-17th March. The public will need to check their house’s durability because the strong winds and rain may cause severe damage.







The Thai Meteorological Department has predicted that upper Thailand will be hit with thunderstorms this month, and some areas may need to deal with hail and lightning.

In the South, there is an expectation of increased rainfall.

Meanwhile, during 18th – 21st March, the upper part of the country’s thunderstorms will ease, the temperature will rise, and residents of the area can expect hot weather during the day leading to heatwaves in some areas.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation under the supervision of the Ministry of the Interior, has ordered provinces and district security centers in high-risk areas to monitor the weather round the clock. Reinforcement of staff and machines needs to be ready at all times for rescue missions. The department has also asked members of the public to follow the weather forecasts and strictly observe any warnings.

Those badly affected by the storms, should call Hotline 1784, available around the clock.











