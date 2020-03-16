Air Force dispatches helicopters to alleviate PM 2.5 level in Thailand’s northern region

BANGKOK (NNT) – The level of particulate matter of 2.5 microns or less (PM2.5) in the northern region is still high and is affecting the health of residents. The smoke and haze is due to forest burning both in Thailand and neighboring countries. The Prime Minister has ordered the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) to dispatch helicopters to spray water to reduce the impact.







Government Spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwat disclosed today that Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha had been informed of the rising level of PM 2.5 in 17 Northern provinces of Thailand. Yesterday, the volume of PM 2.5 reached a level that affected health in many areas. Many hot spots have been found in the Northern provinces, along the Thai-Myanmar border area and in neighboring countries as a result of forest burning both in Thailand and in neighboring countries.

The level of PM 2.5 in the North is likely to go up due to still air. The Prime Minister has ordered all agencies to control and extinguish the forest fires and strictly prevent new fires in forest areas so as to urgently reduce the haze level. He has ordered the RTAF to use helicopters to spray water to reduce dust in the air in the North.

The Prime Minister has ordered relevant agencies to implement public health care measures such as arranging safety zones and dispatching mobile medical units to serve the public until the situation can be improved.











