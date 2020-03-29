Thailand’s Andaman Sea ‘Lipe Island’ closed in COVID-19 battle

SATUN – National parks around the country have been closed in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. Lipe Island in Satun, Andaman Sea, has become the latest to close its doors to visitors, suspending all tourism activities.

Satun Provincial Communicable Diseases Committee has ordered all tourism activities and tourist accommodation on Lipe Island to close, by virtue of Article 35 (1) in the Communicable Diseases Act BE 2558.

Ships carrying tourists are now prohibited from docking at or around the vicinity of Lipe Island.

These suspensions of tourism activities and transport are in effect from today, until the situation returns to normal.(NNT)











