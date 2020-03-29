Hand wash gel restriction relaxed for air passengers – Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand

BANGKOK – The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has relaxed its restriction on the amount of liquid hand sanitizer carried aboard planes, allowing passengers to carry up to 350 milliliters of such products in each container instead of 100ml.







CAAT director-general Chula Sukmanop issued his order on March 27 for airport authorities to raise the quantity limit for hand sanitizer gel from 100ml to 350ml (12 ounces) per container on the condition that the containers are tightly closed and clearly bear their quantity labels.

Besides, CAAT allows air passengers to carry such products to restricted areas at pubic airports. Each can carry several containers of such products as long as the combined quantity does not exceed 1,000ml. If they load such products into aircraft’s cargo compartments, the maximal quantity is capped at 2,000ml.

Officials of airports and aircraft can check the liquid hand sanitizer products of travelers. The new order of CAAT was set to take effect from March 27 until the Public Health Ministry confirms the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. (TNA)











