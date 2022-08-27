Diwali Festival planned at Bangkok’s “Little India” on Oct 22-23

Because of the diversity of races and religions in Thailand, there are many festivals, such as Lunar New Year, Christmas, and Songkran, but no festivals have been held related to Thai people of Indian descent and Indian culture.

This year, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and India, it is therefore a good time to organize a ‘Diwali Festival’ and to promote Phahurad, also known as Little India, as a new landmark of Bangkok.







Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is cooperating with the Indian Association of Thailand to prepare for the Diwali festival, in the Phahurad area, on 22-23 October 2022.

The festival aims to support Thai people of Indian descent and to help Thai people learn about the culture of Thai people of Indian descent and encourage Indian tourists to travel to Thailand. (PRD)

































