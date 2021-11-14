Thailand working committee to solve lottery tickets overpricing problem

A working committee to sustainably address the problem of overpriced lottery tickets is being established with input from the civil sector, as the government seeks to work with all stakeholders to address the lingering issue.







Seksakol Atthawong, assistant minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, invited small lottery sellers in Loei province for a discussion to find solutions to the problem of overpriced lottery tickets.

He said a working committee for the sustainable solving of the government lottery problem will be established with representatives from the Government Lottery Office, the Ministry of Finance, the civil sector, and the Office of the Permanent Secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office. The latter is involved in this matter due to its responsibility of addressing the plights of members of the general public.







The assistant minister said once the working committee has reached a conclusion, all relevant information will be sent to the prime minister for final consideration before guidelines for addressing the problem of overpriced lottery tickets are produced. (NNT)





























