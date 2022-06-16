Thailand wins ‘Golden Travel Destination Award 2022’ from Dutch tour operator ‘Reisgraag.nl’

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to report that Thailand has won the ‘Golden Travel Destination Award 2022’ from Dutch tour operator Reisgraag.nl, having scored an impressive 8.5 out of 10 in the company’s latest travel survey.

Ms. Soraya Homchuen, TAT Director of Paris Office, which its responsible areas are France, Benelux, Monaco, and North Africa, said, “Thailand is very happy and honoured to receive this award. Our hearts are warmed by the idea that many people love and miss our wonderful holiday destination. And now, with Thailand once again open and entry restrictions having been significantly eased, we are pleased to welcome not only Dutch travellers, but travellers from around the world to our beautiful tropical beaches, our splendid temples, our bustling cities, our vibrant culinary scene, and everything else on offer.”







Dutch travellers scored Thailand highly in various areas of the Reisgraag.nl survey. ‘Hospitality’ received the highest praise with a score of 8.8, followed by ‘Location’, ‘Attractions’, ‘Culture’, and ‘Restaurants’ each with 8.5, and ‘Going Out’ with 7.8.

The survey showed the favourite destinations in Thailand for Dutch travellers were Hua Hin (with a score of 8.6), Bangkok (8.4), Chiang Mai (8.3), Ko Samui (8.1), and Phuket (8.0).





“The high marks given Thailand in the Reisgraag.nl survey illustrate well the kingdom’s enduring popularity with Dutch travellers, and helps strengthen Thailand’s status as a preferred holiday destination,” Ms. Soraya concluded. (TAT)































