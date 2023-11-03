Thailand wins ‘Best Destination Outside Europe’ at Danish Travel Awards 2023

Thailand has clinched the title of “Best Destination Outside Europe” at the Danish Travel Awards 2023! A first-time honor, this award, organized by Travelmedia Nordic and based on a survey of 3,000 Danish consumers, showcases Thailand’s undeniable allure among global travelers.

Stats highlight: From Jan-Sep this year, Thailand welcomed over 19 million international tourists, with a significant 80k hailing from Denmark alone!







With winter approaching, a surge in Danish tourists to Thailand is anticipated. A golden opportunity for Thai businesses to step up and align their services with international standards!

Celebrate the beauty and charm of Thailand! (PRD)



























