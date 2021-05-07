Thailand will vaccinate all individuals residing in the country under willingness of the receiver

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has affirmed that foreigners are included in Thailand’s vaccination plan.

At the CCSA’s daily press briefing on Thursday (6 May 2021), the agency assured that foreigners are included in Thailand’s vaccination plan, thus, there have been some foreigners who had already received vaccinations during the first phase of the inoculation.

Director of News Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pensom Lertsithichai, shared that The CCSA and the Department of Disease Control had been working closely on setting a plan for vaccination strategy to all those in need.







She referred to the statement from Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, Director-general of the Disease Control Department stressing that the government’s policy is to vaccinate all individuals residing in the country, under the willingness of the receiver. Meaning that people in Thailand who passed all the conditions will be able to register for the vaccine inoculation program.

The CCSA spokesperson also confirmed that “Thailand’s vaccination strategy is based on ensuring accessibility to all those who require it, regardless of their nationality” adding that Thailand continues to include foreign residents in its vaccination program and some foreign residents have been inoculated in the first phase already.







In the prior roll-out which started at the end of February, vaccines were already given to the majority of the frontline healthcare workers, some elderly citizens, as well as those living in areas where there is a severe outbreak including migrant workers and migrant health volunteers. The next phase will include the diplomatic community and international organizations as well as foreign residents in Thailand.

“The vaccine registration on Mor Prom application is expected to be completed in June,” Ms Pensom while added that “the Ministry of Public Health is working on the best method on mobile application and direct contact to hospitals to facilitate registration for foreign residents as soon as possible.”







COVID-19 situation in Thailand on 6 May showed new 1,911 confirmed cases, mostly found in Bangkok, 29,680 patients in Hospital and 18 deaths while over 1.6 million has already received the vaccination. (NNT)









