Pattaya ASQ operator tries to ease fears over Covid-19

After constant exposure to quarantined people potentially infected with Covid-19, the staff at Pattaya’s Grand Bella Hotel know a thing or two about the coronavirus and, they claim, it’s not as easy to get as some people fear.

Morakot Kuldilok, an executive with the hotel that has served as an alternative state quarantine hotel and, now, as a “hospitel” for those with minor Covid-19 cases, said vigilant use of face masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing can eliminate most of the risk of contracting the disease.

At least that was the case before the current wave, which is driven by the so-called British variant of the disease, which is up to 1.7 times more contagious.

Morakot said the employees’ experience, which is based entirely on the original and less-infectious strand of coronavirus, showed that if you have good protection, it greatly reduces the chance you will contract the virus. Hundreds of quarantined returnees stayed at the Grand Bella since March last year and none of the employees were infected.







Morakot said people should also take other steps by eating outside and avoid groups of people.

Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome reiterated the same message, also encouraging people to use the government’s Thai Chana contact-tracing app.































