Thailand will promote Durian as special agricultural product to boost export value

Thailand’s Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives aims to promote durian as the key fruit for up-scaling green innovation in the agricultural sector to boost its export value.

Minister Chalermchai Sri-on said, during a conference hosted by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), that durian will be regarded as a special agricultural product (SAP). Thai durian is renowned for its premium quality and its unique fragrance, flavor, taste and texture and is also listed as a geographical indication (GI) product.







Special Agricultural Products (SAPs) are those with unique qualities and special characteristics, associated with geographical locations and cultural heritage, which contribute to ensuring food security and healthy diets, supporting farmers’ livelihoods and economic growth, while protecting the environment and its biodiversity.



Mr. Chalermchai said this special status will help add more value to durian, while durian tops Thailand’s agricultural product exports with over US$2.9 billion (94.8 billion baht) in value, or 2.5% of GDP. Its growth rate is an impressive 40% each year. (NNT)



























