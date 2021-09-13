ASEAN agrees to develop digital economy for post-COVID-19 pandemic recovery

The ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) meeting last week agreed to develop the region’s digital economy, to accelerate the post-COVID pandemic recovery.

Deputy Commerce Minister Sansern Samalapa said the economic ministers discussed guidelines for reviving the bloc’s economy after the pandemic and resolved to push ASEAN to adopt a sustainable digital economy model, which could help the region re-emerge from the pandemic faster and stronger.







He said the digitalization of ASEAN’s economy will see the bloc embrace various plans designed to aid recovery. It will also see the bloc proceed with e-commerce agreements, which will allow small- and medium-sized enterprises from each country reach more consumers.



Mr. Sansern said ministers also followed up on the implementation of integration under the AEC Blueprint 2025, as the success of the blueprint would contribute to regional trade expansion and investments, while removing obstacles to trade. In addition, ASEAN’s list of essential goods, which are exempted or subject to lower trade tariffs, will be expanded by 107 items to include more farm and food products, bringing the number to 257. (NNT)



























