Thailand will not shut down Mae Sot border town in Tak due to 3 infected truck drivers

There is no need to shut down the border after three Covid-19 infected truck drivers were found at Mae Sot border town, said Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.







The minister said it is normal to find the Covid-19 infected persons at the official border checkpoints. The Tak province has implemented screening processes to strictly control the spread of the coronavirus outbreak while continuing to allow businesses to run smoothly, he said.

He does not expect the zero infection rate to remain unchanged however, no local transmission in the past five months is a proof of the ministry’s effective surveillance measures.









Thailand is ready in terms of both medical personnel and medical supplies, so people should not worry but should understand the situation under the new normal, he said.

The province is authorized to make the decision whether to shut down the border but he personally thinks that it is not necessary at the moment, he said while asking local people to comply with public health measures to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.



Thailand on Monday reported five new coronavirus cases in state quarantine, bringing the total cases to 3,641.Out of this number, 3,454 cases recovered and the death toll remained at 59.

The new cases arrived from Hong Kong, the UK, the US and Singapore. (TNA)











