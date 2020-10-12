Heavy rains continue in Bangkok, East of Thailand Oct 13-14; sea travelers warned of high waves

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has warned people to follow up the movements of incoming storms and suspend trips at this moment to protect themselves.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Forwarding the warning, Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the prime minister would like people to be aware of the new storms that the Meteorological Department was reporting. He already ordered relevant organizations to prepare themselves to cope with the impacts.

“Depression Linfa dissipated and becomes an active low-pressure cell in Attapeu province of Laos. Consequently, rain is increasing in the eastern and lower parts of northeastern Thailand. Heavy rain is predicted in some areas of Mukdahan, Roi ET, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, UbonRatchathani, Si SA Ket, Surin, Buri Ram and Nakhon Ratchasima provinces,” the government spokesman said.









Meanwhile, rain would continue in the lower Central Plains including greater Bangkok, the East and the upper South due to the strong southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. The Meteorological Department warned of possible high to higher waves on the east coast, flash floods and runoffs in Bangkok and surrounding the regions.

Mr Anucha said that another depression in the upper South China Sea was likely to grow into a tropical storm and approach Hainan Island on Oct 13 and 14. The prime minister put relevant organizations on standby to protect people from its impacts. Officials would evacuate people and their belongings and advice people to suspend unnecessary trips for the time being for their own safety, the spokesman said.

“The prime minister assured that the government is watchful and all organizations are prepared to offer help. People who need weather information can call the weather forecast hotline number 1182 around the clock,” Mr Anucha said. (TNA)











