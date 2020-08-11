Thai embassy staff member with COVID-19 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia under care

The Prime Minister has expressed his concern for a Thai official overseas who has tested positive to COVID-19, urging related agencies to provide assistance.







A Deputy Government Spokesperson, Trisulee Trisaranakul disclosed that Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, has ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take good care of the official at the Royal Thai Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; the staff member has tested positive to COVID-19. The official is now reported to be receiving medical treatment at a hospital.



The Prime Minister expressed his moral support for all Thai officials at foreign missions, advising them to take care of their health, while expressing appreciation for their devotion and sacrifice as representatives of the country, assisting Thai nationals overseas. He again praised the work of all officials since the COVID-19 outbreak, in helping repatriate some 60,000 Thai nationals so far from cities urges care around the world, back to their homeland. (NNT)











