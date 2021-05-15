Latest: CCSA announces downgrading Pattaya-Chonburi to ‘Red zone’ status

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration announced adjustments to the color-coded zone map of provinces for Covid-19 in Thailand May 14, reducing Red zone provinces.

The proposal includes significant downgrading of provinces from the most severely affected Dark Red zones and Red zones to an Orange categorization. The CCSA is also expected to relax some restrictions on restaurants and other businesses.







Restaurants in the Red zone will be allowed to serve in-dining until 11 p.m. Seating is restricted to only one person allowed to sit on a table of four. Alcoholic drinks sales and consumption is still forbidden.

Face masks must be worn outdoors and in public places.

Group activities are restricted to no more than 50 persons.

Minimarts and open air markets can open from 4 a.m until 11 p.m.







Two provinces were moved from Dark Red, with Chonburi downgraded to Red and Chiang Mai dropping all the way to Orange, reducing it to only 4: Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan and Pathum Thani.

The Red zone was drastically reduced from 45 provinces to just 16 plus Chonburi which is a hopeful sign for the Covid-19 battered country. 29 provinces moved from Red to Orange, plus Chiang Mai moving to Orange from Dark Red.

Thailand still had no provinces categorized as Green or even Yellow yet, but hopefully, the downward trend continues. The zone layout now is: 4 Dark Red zones, 17 Red zones, 56 Orange zones for 77 provinces total. (NNT)



















