The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has announced on Friday that Thailand will begin mass vaccination of the population in June.







DDC acting director for emergency health hazards and disease control, Dr Chawetsan Namwat, said the 6 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine set to arrive in June, and would be followed by another 10 million doses in July.



He added that as of April 15, a total of 586,032 people in priority groups had received vaccine jabs, with 510,456 getting their first dose and 75,576 people getting both doses.









