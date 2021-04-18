NHSO will cover cost of Covid-19 health services for all Thais

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) will cover the cost of COVID-19 health services for all Thai people regardless of whether they are registered for healthcare schemes.







According to the NHSO, every Thai at risk of contracting COVID-19 can get a free test and treatment at any public or private hospital.



They must also have a history of linked to one of the following three risk factors, including have visited COVID-19 high-risk areas in the 14 days before developing any of the symptoms, have stayed in or visited places/countries with COVID-19 cases in the 14 days before developing the symptoms, and work in quarantine facilities. (NNT)











