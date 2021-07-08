Thailand will allocate more Sinopharm vaccine to high infection areas

People in areas at high risk of COVID-19 transmission will be able to sign up for Sinopharm jabs provided by the Chulabhorn Royal Academy next week in limited quantity, as an alternative to the government-provided jabs, with other organizations signed up for the jabs earlier, now getting their allotment.

Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) is expected to start accepting sign-ons for COVID-19 vaccinations using CRA-provided Sinopharm jabs next week, starting with people in the dark-red areas of high transmission risk.







The CRA Secretary General Dr Nithi Mahanonda said today that more Sinopharm doses are arriving on 18th and 25th July and will be allocated to organizations that have already signed up, while registrations by members of the general public who wish to have Sinopharm jabs is expected to begin towards the end of next week.

Organizations receiving an allocation from these new deliveries of the vaccine will be contacted via email by Friday. Registered organizations who have not been contacted by that time are also asked to contact the CRA themselves.



The CRA has also devised its allotment plan to cover signed up provincial administrative organizations, as well as educational institutions, and healthcare facilities, as well as monks and priests, who will be receiving the jabs purchased from a mandatory 10% donation collected from registered firms.

Dr Nithi said Sinopharm jabs for the general public registered as individuals will be available in rounds, with the registration closed after vaccine supplies for each round are all booked. The registration will open again when more vaccine supplies become available.

The CRA will be holding a meeting with participating hospitals serving as vaccination providers to ensure good operations, while the CRA secretary general said more good news is expected, as the vaccine manufacturer and logistics provider might be able to discuss a new price.







Sinopharm jabs are being provided and managed by the CRA, as an alternative choice to either Sinovac or AstraZeneca doses provided by the government in its national inoculation campaign. A similar offering of Moderna vaccine as another option is expected to be made available in Q4 this year by private hospitals across the country. (NNT)



















