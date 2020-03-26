Thailand-wide checkpoints monitor travelers for fever, travel records to contain COVID-19

BANGKOK – Thai police have set up 359 checkpoints on roads around the country as part of the state of emergency measures to contain coronavirus outbreak.







Police officers have been dispatched at checkpoints to mainly conduct health screening and intercept smuggling of controlled goods, according to security officials.

Motorists are checked for fever and on whether they follow health instructions.

National police chief Pol General Chakthip Chaijinda visited officers at a road checkpoint on a highway in Bangna district, one of seven checkpoints in Bangkok on Thursday.







He said the operation would cause inconvenience to motorists but he hoped for understanding and cooperation.

Anyone found to have fever over 37.5 degree Celsius would be taken for mandatory health check at hospital, he said.

Police officers at these checkpoints set up at midnight have also taken travel records and other information from drivers and passengers.

The police checkpoints have been set up after the government has declared state of emergency from March 26 and April 30 in order to enforce tougher measures to control the coronavirus outbreak. (TNA)





