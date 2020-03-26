Thailand’s Covid-19 cases surpass 1,000 – triple in April possible, DCD official

BANGKOK – Thailand on Thursday reported 111 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total cases in the country to 1,045, as it started the enforcement of the Emergency Decree to combat the spread of the virus.







Anupong Sujariyakul, senior expert at the Disease Control Department told the press briefing that 953 patients are being treated while 11 more cases recovered and returned home.

The new infections are divided into three groups.

The first group of 29 people either had close contact with previous patients or visited the places where patients had been.

They consist of six visitors to boxing stadiums, three to entertainment venues, 19 people in close contact with Covid-19 patients, and one attendee at religious ceremonies in Malaysia.







The second group comprises 19 people – six returnees from other countries, nine persons who were in crowded areas or worked closely with foreigners, three medical staff and a pneumonia patient with an unknown cause.

63 cases were under investigation.

If the number of patients rises by about 100 cases every day, the total cases in the country could reach 3,500 on April 30, Anupong said.

He asked people to keep social distance and to follow guidelines and regulations, announced under the state of emergency situation by the government to slow down the spread of the virus. (TNA)





