Thailand welcomes over one million tourist arrivals Jan-May

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-Ocha is satisfied with more than one million international tourist arrivals, having visited Thailand since the beginning of this year, said government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, there were 1,016,103 tourist arrivals from January to May 22.



The number of foreign tourists in the first quarter of 2022 increased 2,368% from that of the same period last year and the country also saw tourism income up 1,424%.

According to the spokesman, under the tourism promotion campaign, “Visit Thailand Year 2022-2023: Amazing New Chapters”, the prime minister expects to welcome at least 300,000 quality international tourists per month in the second quarter and the third quarter of this year.

The government will further stimulate tourism to attract at least 1,000,000 tourists a month in the fourth quarter. (TNA)






































