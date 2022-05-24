Thailand starts screening arrivals for monkeypox at airports today

The Department of Disease Control has set up an emergency operations center (EOC) to cope with monkeypox as officials concerned are screening arrivals from the countries where the disease is spreading.

Dr Chakkarat Pitayawong-anon, epidemiology director of the department, said the disease was spreading in many countries, so Thailand had to raise its surveillance because there was not a specific cure for the disease which could be transmitted among humans.



Officials at airports were carefully screening arrivals from high-risk countries including Nigeria, Congo, England, Spain and Portugal and especially looking for those with rashes, he said.

The government was sharing with the people health advice via a QR code and recommending arrivals from the countries immediately see a local doctor and report their countries of origin if they had a fever or rashes, Dr Chakkarat said. (TNA)


























































