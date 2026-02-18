Thailand welcomes over five million tourists in early 2026 as Chinese market powers recovery

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand has welcomed over five million international visitors since the start of the year, with Chinese tourists leading a post-pandemic recovery that is expected to inject billions into the local economy.

From Jan. 1 to Feb. 15, Thailand recorded 5.067 million arrivals, generating approximately 250.6 billion baht in revenue. Chinese travelers accounted for the largest share of the market, with more than 770,000 visitors.







“The growth is reflected in a substantial rise in flight frequencies,” said Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). Flights have averaged nearly 2,900 per day this month, a 7% year-on-year increase, with China-Thailand routes ranking as the busiest.

During the Lunar New Year period alone, officials estimate 1.25 million foreign tourists will visit the country, generating over 45 billion baht ($1.2 billion). Recent data showed arrivals from mainland China and Hong Kong surged by over 80% between Feb. 13-15 compared to the previous year.

To sustain the momentum, the TAT and the Chinese Embassy recently held a high-profile welcome ceremony at Suvarnabhumi Airport for passengers arriving from Shanghai, featuring traditional performances and gift incentives. (TNA)




































