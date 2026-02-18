Prime Minister Anutin orders tighter security and relief measures after southern attacks

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has chaired a high-level security meeting in Songkhla province to review conditions in the southern border region, ordering enhanced intelligence efforts, stronger prevention measures, and parallel economic and public relief actions. The session at Military Circle 42 in Hat Yai district was attended by deputy prime ministers, cabinet members, senior military officers, provincial governors, and security officials.







The meeting, taking place on February 17, followed recent violent incidents, including a firearm attack at a local school and bomb and arson attacks at fuel stations in three southern provinces. Anutin instructed authorities to expand investigations to determine the causes and motivations behind the attacks and to tighten safety measures at schools, communities, and public areas. The military, police, and the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre were directed to step up intelligence coordination and preventive operations, with full government backing.

Anutin stated that restoring public confidence is essential for regional stability and economic activity. Agencies were told to assess performance based on public perceptions of safety and to improve operations where concerns remain. The prime minister also called for clear communication to reinforce confidence, while ensuring appropriate welfare and support for personnel and their families.



In addition to security, Anutin addressed flood recovery and long-term preparedness. He said compensation of 9,000 baht per household has been approved for flood-affected families, and that governors have been instructed to expedite disbursement. The Office of the National Water Resources has also been tasked with accelerating the implementation of integrated water management plans to improve resilience against future disasters. (NNT)



































