Fourth Army Chief says separatism impossible as southern security measures intensify ahead of Ramadan

NARATHIWAT, Thailand – The Fourth Army Region Commander reaffirmed on Monday that separatism in Thailand’s southernmost provinces is “impossible” during a meeting with religious leaders ahead of Ramadan.

Lt Gen Norathip Poynok, speaking in Narathiwat, urged religious leaders to monitor the youth against “distorted ideologies.” To enhance border security, he announced plans to construct a wall to close unnecessary crossing points, aimed at curbing insurgent attacks and smuggling, mirroring similar measures taken by Malaysia.







Maj Gen Yodarwut Phuengphak, Narathiwat Task Force Commander, addressed safety concerns raised by imams who assist authorities in negotiating with suspects in high-risk areas. In response to requests for protection during such operations, the commander pledged to provide bulletproof vests for religious leaders.

The vests will be designed in non-military colors to clearly distinguish the wearers from security officers. Narathiwat will serve as the pilot province for this initiative. (TNA)



































