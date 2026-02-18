Royal Thai Army monitors forest fires across border, says no impact on security

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Royal Thai Army has said it is monitoring reports of forest fires on the Cambodian side of the Thai–Cambodian border, opposite Chong Bok, Preah Vihear, and Chong Khana, and that the situation has not affected national security. Army spokesperson Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said initial checks confirmed the fires did not originate in Thailand.

According to Maj Gen Winthai, authorities are working to determine whether the burning is related to military activity or agricultural use, gathering information from multiple sources to clarify the cause. In some areas, heat from the fires could raise the risk of detonations from unexploded ordnance and other remnants of past conflicts still present in the terrain.







Border units have been instructed to heighten vigilance and strictly follow safety procedures. Reports of sounds resembling gunfire were investigated, and no evidence of clashes or weapons use was found.

During a recent field inspection by the Army commander-in-chief, troops were directed to reinforce defensive positions and operational bases to step up readiness in case contingency measures are required. Units have also been told to operate with extreme caution due to the continued presence of landmines in several areas, which remain a key operational challenge but do not affect ongoing border security operations. (NNT)



































