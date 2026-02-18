Thai Foreign Minister downplays Geneva trip amid Cambodian border claims

PHUKET, Thailand – Thailand’s Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow on Wednesday comments on his participation in the upcoming United Nations human rights meeting in Geneva which draws media attention as Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet will also attend, amid border tensions.

Sihasak told reporters his Feb. 23-25 attendance at the UN Human Rights Council was pre-scheduled and aimed at discussing Thailand’s human rights progress, specifically efforts to combat regional cyber-scam syndicates and human trafficking.







He dismissed media reports that his presence was a direct counter-move to the Cambodian leader. However, if there are references made to Thailand, we are ready to clarify the facts and use the same platform to respond, he said.

“We are building mutual trust to prevent provocations and border incidents, and to ensure this issue isn’t used for mutual accusations on the international stage. Such actions are futile, as the final resolution must be reached through direct talks between the two parties,” he said.



Meanwhile, in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday in Washington, Prime Minister Hun Manet stated that Thai forces are occupying Cambodian territory following clashes last year, despite a peace accord brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump. He called on Thailand to allow a joint boundary commission to begin work on the disputed border.

Hun Manet is in Washington this week to attend a meeting of the Trump-led Board of Peace. The Cambodian leader described the border situation as “fragile,” expressing hope that the newly formed Board of Peace could assist in de-escalating tensions despite a December ceasefire that ended renewed fighting. -819 (812) (TNA)



































