Thailand welcomes foreign film productions with cash rebate up to 20%

The Department of Tourism’s Thailand Film Office has announced the update on the incentive measures for foreign film production in Thailand, with a cash rebate of up to 20% for production spending over 150 million baht (approximately US$4.2 million), starting from 1 January 2024 onwards.

The main incentive is 15% for productions with local expenditure over 50 million baht (approximately US$1.3 million) to Thai crew and company, and an additional maximum 5% for these qualifying productions, as follows:

– 5% for supporting the cultural identity of Thailand;

– 3% for employing Thai nationals in key team position;

– 2% for filming in tourism designated locations;

– 5% for spending over 150 million baht (approximately US$4.2 million) and starting production from 1 January onwards.

Foreign film producers who are interested in shooting in Thailand may contact the Thailand Film Office on https://sites.google.com/tfo.dot.go.th/filmingthailand/. (PRD)





























