Stance on cabinet reshuffle and role of Paetongtarn Shinawatra clarified

Dr. Prommin Lertsuridej, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, commented on the recent speculations about a cabinet reshuffle involving Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Leader of the Pheu Thai Party. He dismissed these as expectations or attempts to create political issues, leading to confusion.

Dr. Prommin remarked that the Cabinet is currently performing well, and, Ms. Paetongtarn is contributing as the deputy chair of two committees: one for the soft power project and the other for the universal healthcare program of the government.







He also mentioned that there are several ongoing initiatives, including a vaccine service under the universal healthcare program, development of soybean cultivation, expansion of the beef and fishing markets, and a program to provide farmland to farmers.

When asked whether the government’s progress negates the need for a cabinet reshuffle, Dr. Prommin stated that there is no need for any adjustments.







He declined to comment on whether Ms. Paetongtarn is suitable for a ministerial position, affirming that it is currently unnecessary. He emphasized that Ms. Paetongtarn is aptly handling her role as the leader of the Pheu Thai Party and contributing effectively to the administration.

Regarding various opinions on the matter and the vacant ministerial seats, he reassured that the work can continue efficiently even with these positions unfilled. (NNT)





























