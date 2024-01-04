The National Health Security Office (NHSO) has established guidelines to provide Telemedicine services to Thai citizens abroad through the universal healthcare program, also known as the gold card scheme.

Chai Wacharonke, the Government Spokesperson, revealed that the program aims to provide access to quality medical and public health services, without any cost, for Thai nationals living or traveling abroad who are eligible for universal healthcare.







The spokesperson stated that Telemedicine operates under the concept of providing patient care anywhere, regardless of location. This initiative is focused on expanding services to cover Thais abroad, aiming to reduce obstacles for overseas nationals with health insurance rights. Thai medical personnel will offer Telemedicine services for common illness to provide health advice and preliminary illness screening.







Thais abroad can access Telemedicine services via smartphones starting from January 15th, through four applications in collaboration with the NHSO. These applications are Saluber MD, Clicknic, Mordee, and Totale Telemed.

Users can use their passport or citizen ID number to register for the services on the NHSO website, NHSO’s official LINE account @nhso, and the NHSO application. (NNT)





























