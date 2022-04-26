Thailand welcomes Australian travel influencer and tiktoker from ‘Hangry by Nature’ channel

Tourism Authority of Thailand welcomes an Australian travel influencer and tiktoker from ‘Hangry by Nature’ channel, Ms. Tina Pik and her family on 24 April 2022 with an exclusive dinner cruise to sightsee some of Thailand beautiful landmarks along the Chao Phraya River like the Grand Palace and the Temple of Dawn.



Ms. Pik and her family were invited to Thailand as part of TAT’s latest project “Tourism Ambassador Trip”, which aim to promote Visit Thailand Year 2022: Amazing New Chapters via celebrities and influencers. They will be travelling across Thailand to experience the Kingdom various tourism experience under the concept “From A-Z Amazing Thailand has it all”. (TAT)















































