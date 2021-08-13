Thailand warns vendors against selling eggs at unfair retail prices to people and charity groups

Thailand’s Department of Internal Trade (DIT) is warning vendors, who hoard or sell eggs at unreasonable retail prices, that they will face both jail and fines.

DIT Director-General Wattanasak Sur-iam said demand for eggs has increased significantly during the pandemic, as more people are working from home. In addition, charity groups are buying eggs in large quantities, directly from farms, for food donations. Therefore, some vendors are using this opportunity for price gouging. Ex-farm prices of eggs in mixed sizes are now quoted at an average of 3 baht each, up from 2.50-2.70 baht in January.







He said hoarding is an offence under Section 29 of the Price of Goods and Services Act. Violators can face up to seven years in jail or a fine of up to 140,000 baht, or both. People who encounter any hoarding of goods or price gouging can inform the department’s hotline on 1569 or provincial commerce officers in any province. The authorities can then investigate immediately and take legal action.



Mr. Wattanasak added that the DIT has discussed measures to help consumers during the pandemic, with the Livestock Development Department and related stakeholders, including chicken egg farmers, traders and exporters. The four egg trade associations agreed to maintain the price of assorted chicken eggs at the farm gate at a ceiling of 3 baht per egg. (NNT)























