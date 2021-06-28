Thailand warns people against deliberately getting infected for insurance money

The Thai General Insurance Association (TGIA) is warning people against deliberately getting themselves infected with COVID-19, so they can claim insurance, after a Facebook user said people could earn 100,000 baht each if they were infected.

TGIA president Anon Vangvasu has asked people to avoid doing so, because it's not only wrong but puts their lives at risk.







He said the TGIA has yet to find a case of someone deliberately getting infected, though it has found people who have attempted to forge documents to claim the insurance.

Mr. Anon said he believes no one who wants to take the risk of getting themselves infected with COVID-19 as it is too dangerous, adding that similar messages had gone viral last year. (NNT)




















