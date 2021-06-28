Bangkok reports 1,678 new cases while Chonburi logs 390 more today

The country logged 5,406 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours and Bangkok still had the most cases at 1,678.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said the new cases comprised 5,388 local infections and 18 imported cases. The total cases rose to 249,853.







Over the past 24 hours, 22 people died of COVID-19 for a total death toll of 1,934. During the same period, 3,343 patients recovered and were among the total of 202,271 people who were diagnosed as fully recovering from the virus.

Meanwhile, 45,648 received treatment for the disease. Of them, 19,386 were at conventional hospitals and 26,262 at field hospitals. They included 1,806 seriously ill patients, 510 of whom were dependent on ventilators.



There were seven new clusters of COVID-19 cases in five provinces. In Tak, there was a new cluster of 447 cases at a garment factory in Mae Sot district.

Over the past 24 hours, Bangkok had the most new cases at 1,678, followed by 453 in Tak, 395 in Samut Prakan and 390 in Chonburi. (TNA)



















