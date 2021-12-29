Thailand warns partygoers on New Year’s Eve to strictly follow ‘Covid Free Setting’ standards

Thailand’s Prime Minister urged everyone to understand the importance of ATK testing before and after New Year’s celebrations, and he ordered strict screening standards for international arrivals.







According to spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha is monitoring the daily Covid-19 situation and has asked everyone to take an ATK test before and after participating in activities during the New Year holidays. People in high-risk groups might take up to three tests every day to protect their own and others’ safety. Private sectors, event organizers, and business owners, particularly restaurants that will sell alcohol on New Year’s Eve, must strictly follow the Covid Free Setting standards and Universal Prevention protocols.



As for today, officials discovered 2,437 new cases of Covid-19 infections, with 18 deaths, and 3,845 patients who have recovered and been allowed to return home. From December 1-25, 2021, 228,534 people came to Thailand via airports and have gone through the screening measures conducted by the ministry of public health. A total of 646 people were found with Covid-19 infections, accounting for 0.28 percent of all arrivals, with 416 patients found through the Test & Go scheme, 64 cases from the Sandbox program, and 166 cases discovered through the Alternative Quarantine program. (NNT)



























