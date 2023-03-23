Thailand warns against consuming mangrove horseshoe crabs

Health officials have issued warnings to the public after two people died and five others were hospitalized after consuming mangrove horseshoe crabs, which are lethally toxic.

The poisonous crustaceans are often misidentified with the non-toxic Indo-Pacific horseshoe crab, which is a staple food in the region.







To prevent further cases, health officials have published infographics to help the public distinguish between the two horseshoe crab species. They have also recommended standardized restaurants as a safer option for consuming horseshoe crabs. In addition, consumers are urged to seek medical attention immediately if they experience any symptoms after consuming horseshoe crabs, such as vomiting or difficulty walking.







In 2020, a woman in Phuket died after catching and cooking horseshoe crabs at home. The year before, a man in Trang province died after eating pufferfish, a delicacy in Thailand that contains a lethal toxin if not properly prepared. Such tragedies highlight the importance of proper identification and caution when consuming unfamiliar food.







Health officials are stressing the significance of proper food safety and caution when consuming unfamiliar foods, especially seafood. They recommend properly preparing seafood and only consuming it from reliable sources to remove or minimize the risk of contamination or poisoning.

If any symptoms occur after consuming seafood, immediate medical attention should be sought to avoid further complications. (NNT)



























