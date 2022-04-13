Thailand waives toll fees for Bang Na-Chonburi and 4 more expressways during Songkran

The government has waived tolls on five expressways for the Songkran holidays to reduce travel costs for people returning to their home provinces to visit their families.

According to Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, the Expressway Authority of Thailand, the Bangkok Expressway and Metro Company and the Northern Bangkok Expressway Company have all agreed to waive tolls to accommodate people during the long break. These expressways and waiver periods are as follows:



– Bang Na-Chonburi expressway from 12:01 AM on April 12 to 11:59 PM on April 18.

– Bang Phli-Suksawat expressway from 12:01 am on April 12 to 11:59 pm on April 18.

– Chalerm Maha Nakhon expressway from 12:01 am on April 13 to 11:59 pm on April 15.

– Si Rat expressway from 12:01 am on April 13 to 11:59 pm on April 15.

– Udon Ratthaya expressway from 12:01 am on April 13 to 11:59 pm on April 15.







The spokesperson added that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha wished everyone a safe holiday season. Authorities have been instructed to accommodate commuters and manage traffic issues, while commuters are reminded to exercise cautioon while on the road. The prime minister also thanked officials in advance for ensuring public safety during the Songkran holidays. (NNT)

































