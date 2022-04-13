One million foreigners expected to arrive in Thailand via 6 international airports this Songkran

Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) has indicated that around one million tourists are expected to arrive in Thailand via six international airports from April 11-17.

According to AOT Director Nitinai Sirismatthakarn, the long Songkran holiday period should see increased travel activity among Thai and foreign tourists following the government’s relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions.



The AOT operates six airports, namely Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Mae Fah Luang-Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Hat Yai.

The AOT director said the agency anticipates 9,310 flights between April 11 and 17, an increase of 14.48% over the same period last year. Domestic flights are meanwhile projected to total 6,820, a decrease of 2.79%, while international flights should total 2,490 for a 123.14% increase.







Nitinai added that officials at all six airports have been instructed to strictly adhere to health measures imposed by the Ministry of Public Health to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

To streamline the check-in process for departing passengers, AOT has installed common-use passenger processing and common-use bag drop systems at each facility.

From April 11-17, Suvarnabhumi Airport will also waive parking fees for its long parking zone, or Zone C, and provide shuttle buses to and from the zone every 15 minutes. Additionally, from April 13-18, passengers can park their vehicles for free at the X-Terminal building.

Nitinai advised departing passengers to arrive at airports at least two or three hours prior to departure, in order to allow sufficient time for checking in and avoiding any unexpected delays caused by the sudden spike in passenger numbers. (NNT)































