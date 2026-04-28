Thailand urges public to check clinic licenses online to avoid illegal treatment risks

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Medical Council of Thailand is urging the public to verify whether clinics are legally licensed before seeking treatment, offering a quick online method that can be completed in about one minute through an official system.

The check can be done through the Department of Health Service Support website at https://hosp.hss.moph.go.th/. Users can search by license number or the name of the healthcare facility. The system provides details such as the clinic’s name, address, license type, operator, medical personnel, and current license status. If no information appears, or if the license is expired or revoked, the facility may not be authorized to operate.







Medical professionals are also advised to verify licensing before working at any clinic. Authorities recommend confirming that facilities hold valid operating licenses and that their registration details match the services they offer. Working at an unlicensed clinic may lead to legal consequences and breaches of professional ethics, including disciplinary action or criminal charges.



Air Chief Marshal Dr. Ittaporn Kanacharoen, secretary-general of the Medical Council, said the verification process is simple and can help prevent risks for both patients and practitioners. He also advised the public to check clinic credentials before receiving services, especially in cases involving unclear or unusual advertising, and to ensure that clinics clearly display their name, license number, and attending physician.

Those who encounter suspicious clinics or cannot find a facility in the system can report the case to the Department of Health Service Support via hotline 1426 for further investigation. (NNT)

















































