Thailand frames 100-baht durian sales as plan to clear surplus and stabilize prices

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Commerce has clarified a case involving an influencer selling durian at about 100 baht per fruit, stating that the pricing is part of efforts to encourage domestic consumption of lower-grade durian rather than export-quality durian. Officials said the initiative helps support the local market while maintaining stability in pricing.

The ministry continues to promote durian sales through live commerce, working with influencers to livestream directly from orchards. The channel helps speed up distribution, expand market access for farmers, and connect consumers with fresh produce. Recent inspections show durian prices at distribution points averaging 140-150 baht per kilogram, in line with seasonal supply and demand.







The lower-priced durians offered online are typically classified as lower grade, often due to appearance, though they are still suitable for consumption. Officials said such sales help reduce excess stock while giving consumers more affordable options.

The ministry stated it will continue overseeing the market to maintain balance and support farmers, traders, and consumers, while boosting confidence in Thailand’s agricultural sector. (NNT)

















































