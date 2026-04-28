Thai Foreign Minister heads to Brunei for ASEAN–EU talks on expanding strategic partnership

By Pattaya Mail
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Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow arrives in Brunei Darussalam for the 25th ASEAN–EU Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, where he is set to hold key bilateral talks aimed at strengthening cooperation and deepening ties between Southeast Asia and the European Union.

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow has arrived in Brunei Darussalam to attend the 25th ASEAN–EU Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, where officials are expected to discuss cooperation under the ASEAN–EU Strategic Partnership.

During his trip, Sihasak is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from ASEAN member states and the European Union, with discussions focusing on ways to deepen ties and expand cooperation between the two regions. (NNT)
























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