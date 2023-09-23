Thailand urges global investment in universal health coverage for pandemic preparedness

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs calls for increased investment in Universal Health Coverage to prevent, prepare, respond to future pandemic.

Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Thailand, Mr. Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara attended the High-level Meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response (PPPR) during the High-level Week of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.







He underscored COVID-19 as one of the most serious “multidimensional crises” and outlined three critical global priorities aimed at fortifying PPPR efforts including enhanced investment in Universal Health Coverage (UHC), global health architecture reform and intensified development cooperation for PPPR through innovative means.







The event brought together leaders and high-level representatives of Member States, observers of the General Assembly and the United Nations system, non-governmental organisations and health organisations to further mobilise political momentum for the work on strengthening the world’s capacity on PPPR, including through the negotiations of the ‘pandemic treaty’ under the World Health Organization (WHO). (TNA)













