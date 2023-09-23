Thailand joins global efforts to fight against climate change

Thai Prime Minister has announced Thailand’s ambition to combat climate change along with global community.

On Sept 20, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin delivered a statement at the Climate Ambition Summit 2023 at the UN Headquarters, New York, held during the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.







Prime Minister announced Thailand’s aspirations to carry out the UN Secretary General’s agenda forward by working in partnership with stakeholders and the international community.

Thailand’s commitment to combating climate change, as initially pledged at UNFCC COP 26, is now turning into tangible efforts through the National Energy Plan which focuses on energy efficiency, making a shift in the transport sector and increasing domestic electric vehicles production.







Prime Minister pledged to take further actions through plans to increase the share of renewable energy, support the usage of solar rooftop and net-metering, to adapt to sustainable agronomy, to promote Green Finance Mechanism through the issuance of Sustainability Bond, and pass the Climate Change Act to regulate mandatory greenhouse gas emission.

The Climate Ambition Summit was organized by the UN Secretary-General to encourage government leaders, the private and financial sectors, as well as civil society to present ambitious and concrete actions to achieve the 1.5 degrees Celsius goal under the Paris Agreement and bring about climate justice. (TNA)



















